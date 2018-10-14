JBU opens the Alumni Welcome Center

By Staff Reports

Sunday, October 14, 2018

Print item

Photo submitted John Brown University opened the Alumni Welcome Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center will serve as a hospitality hub for visiting alumni and also houses the University Archives. Pictured, from left to right, are Jim Krall, April Moreton, Kathryn Cottrell, Stephania Brown, John E. Brown III, Brad Edwards, Carey Pollard, JBU President Chip Pollard, Marikit Schwartz Fain, Tala Fain and Rob Sorbo.
Zoom

Photo submitted John Brown University opened the Alumni Welcome Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center will serve as a hospitality hub for visiting alumni and also houses the University Archives. Pictured, from left to right, are Jim Krall, April Moreton, Kathryn Cottrell, Stephania Brown, John E. Brown III, Brad Edwards, Carey Pollard, JBU President Chip Pollard, Marikit Schwartz Fain, Tala Fain and Rob Sorbo.

John Brown University opened the Alumni Welcome Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 5, on JBU's Siloam Springs campus. The center will serve as a hospitality hub for visiting alumni and also houses the University Archives.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.