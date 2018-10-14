JBU opens the Alumni Welcome Center
Sunday, October 14, 2018
John Brown University opened the Alumni Welcome Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 5, on JBU's Siloam Springs campus. The center will serve as a hospitality hub for visiting alumni and also houses the University Archives.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.