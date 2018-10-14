JBU women back in win column

Senior Jastin Redman blasted her sixth goal of the season late in the contest, helping the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team grab a well-needed 1-0 victory over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Friday afternoon.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.