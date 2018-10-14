Oktoberfest to benefit Siloam Springs Museum
Sunday, October 14, 2018
The third annual Oktoberfest: Tap into History will offer a glimpse of Siloam Springs' past while highlighting local beers.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.