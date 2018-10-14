Robinson 10th at overall
Sunday, October 14, 2018
LITTLE ROCK -- Siloam Springs senior golfer Kaitlyn Robinson shot a 94 overall and finished 10th out of 18 golfers in the Arkansas State Overall Tournament held at Pleasant Valley Country Club.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.