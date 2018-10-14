School district, JBU partner to renovate track
JBU launches an NAIA Intercollegiate men’s and women’s track and field program
Sunday, October 14, 2018
School board members approved a partnership with John Brown University at Thursday's meeting to resurface and renovate the track and field facilities at Siloam Springs Middle School.
