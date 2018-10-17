Burning bushes

Growing up in the desert of southeastern New Mexico in the 1960s presented challenges, at least for kids looking for things to do outdoors. "Hide -and-Seek" was difficult as there were no trees, tall piles of brush, or small hills to hide behind. The vegetation consisted of low-lying mesquite bushes, cacti, and sage brush. One could see all the way to the horizon practically any way you turned. Not a lot of places to hide. We had a chicken house, but you ran the risk of getting infested with fleas if you stayed in there too long.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.