Burning bushes
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Growing up in the desert of southeastern New Mexico in the 1960s presented challenges, at least for kids looking for things to do outdoors. "Hide -and-Seek" was difficult as there were no trees, tall piles of brush, or small hills to hide behind. The vegetation consisted of low-lying mesquite bushes, cacti, and sage brush. One could see all the way to the horizon practically any way you turned. Not a lot of places to hide. We had a chicken house, but you ran the risk of getting infested with fleas if you stayed in there too long.
