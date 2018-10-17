Do righteous ends justify sinful means?

Apparently, the proponents of Issue 4 on the 2018 Arkansas ballot have little good to say about casino gambling itself because, instead, to promote the measure, they speak only of the increased revenue kept or coming into the state to do things like fix roads and highways. No mention is made of the economic and social problems such gambling brings upon many an individual or family because of those who foolishly gamble away their paychecks in a false hope of getting rich. No mention is made of the destroyed lives or impoverished children or of the enormous and unearned profits to be made by the casino owners.

