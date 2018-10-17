JBU Online offers RN to BSN program
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
John Brown University will launch its online RN to BSN Program this spring as a part of the Online Undergraduate Program (JBU Online). The program creates a path for registered nurses to earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.