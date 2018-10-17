Kindersongs to perform at the library

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Brian and Terri Kinder
Kindersongs will give an autumn performance from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

