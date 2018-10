Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader An open house event took place at Siloam Springs Fire Station No. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, where there was a bouncy house for kids and guests were also treated to a lunch of hotdogs, chips and three different chilis cooked by the members from one of the three shifts of the fire department. During the event, Fire Marshal Dustin Kindell (left) and Cynda Baughmin (right), helped Gabriella Rivas (center) get some candy from the candy bowl.