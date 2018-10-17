West Siloam Springs official under investigation
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
WEST SILOAM SPRING, Okla. -- A West Siloam Springs city official is being investigated by the city auditor in connection with alleged irregularities in city funds, according to City Attorney Jot Hartley.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.