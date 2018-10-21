Chamber candidate forum to be held Tuesday

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for candidates running to represent District 87 in the Arkansas House of Representatives as well as Wards 1, 3 and 4 on the Siloam Springs City Board of Directors. The forum is being held on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Siloam Springs High School Seminar Room from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

