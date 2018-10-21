High level SSHS math students earn college credit
Sunday, October 21, 2018
One hundred percent of the Siloam Springs High School students who took the Advance Placement Calculus and Statistics classes last year earned college credit, according to teachers Cindy Stinnett and Gayla Seagert.
