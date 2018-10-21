JBU sweeps Panhandle State
Sunday, October 21, 2018
GOODWELL, Okla. -- Down 24-22 late in the first set, the John Brown University volleyball team rallied back with four straight points to claim the set and rolled to a sweep (26-24, 25-12, 25-23) of Oklahoma Panhandle State on Friday night inside Oscar Williams Fieldhouse.
