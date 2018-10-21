JBU women earn shutout

BETHANY, Okla. -- Senior Jastin Redman scored 53 seconds before halftime and then again 20 seconds into the second half, allowing the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team to walk away with a 4-0 win over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday afternoon at the Cagle Family Field.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.