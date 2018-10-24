City considering new radio system
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
It was announced in a budget workshop last Tuesday evening that Siloam Springs is eyeing the possibility of switching over its current radio system to a statewide system, a purchase that would comprise roughly a quarter of the police department's 2019 budget.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.