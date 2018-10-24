Early voter turnout more than doubles on first day
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Early voting for the 2018 midterm elections began on Monday, and voter turnout in Siloam Springs increased by 125 percent when compared to the first day of early voting in 2014 and by 306 percent when compared to the first day in 2010, according to data provided by an official from the Benton County Clerk's Office.
