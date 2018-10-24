Early voter turnout more than doubles on first day

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Early voting for the 2018 midterm elections began on Monday, and this year is the first year ever in which Siloam Springs can choose between two locations. The first is the Community Building, located at 110 N. Mt. Olive St. and the second is the County Clerk's Office, located at 707 S. Lincoln St. Around mid-afternoon on Monday, Larry Robrahn (center) along with his wife went to the County Clerk's Office to cast their ballot.
Early voting for the 2018 midterm elections began on Monday, and voter turnout in Siloam Springs increased by 125 percent when compared to the first day of early voting in 2014 and by 306 percent when compared to the first day in 2010, according to data provided by an official from the Benton County Clerk's Office.

