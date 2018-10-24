Early voter turnout more than doubles on first day

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Early voting for the 2018 midterm elections began on Monday, and this year is the first year ever in which Siloam Springs can choose between two locations. The first is the Community Building, located at 110 N. Mt. Olive St. and the second is the County Clerk's Office, located at 707 S. Lincoln St. Around mid-afternoon on Monday, Larry Robrahn (center) along with his wife went to the County Clerk's Office to cast their ballot.