Free flu shot clinic Oct. 29 at Siloam Springs Family Medicine
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Siloam Springs Family Medicine will be hosting a Free Flu Shot Clinic for the community from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, at 1101-1 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs.
