JBU women roll to victory
n Carpenter and Howell each had a goal and two assists in the win.
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
McPHERSON, Kan. -- Senior Aspen Carpenter and junior Kristen Howell each tallied a goal and two assists (4 points), leading the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team to a 7-0 win over Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon at the Ed Pyle Sports Complex.
