JBU women roll to victory

Photo courtesy of Central Christian John Brown University junior Sarah Hughes battles a Central Christian (Kan.) palyer for the ball during last Saturday's game in McPherson, Kan.

McPHERSON, Kan. -- Senior Aspen Carpenter and junior Kristen Howell each tallied a goal and two assists (4 points), leading the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team to a 7-0 win over Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon at the Ed Pyle Sports Complex.