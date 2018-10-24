Police department announces STEP grant participation

The Siloam Springs Police Department will be participating in the Arkansas Highway Safety Office's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant for another year. The program began on Oct. 1 and is federally funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is administered by the state and provides funding for law enforcement agencies to hold public information and education programs. The grant also allows for directed enforcement, such as state and nationwide DWI and DUI, seat belt and speed enforcement mobilizations as well as funding for child safety-seat clinics and loan programs.

