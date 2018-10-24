Rotary Club to mark World Polio Day

The Rotary Club of Siloam Springs will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world, while urging community support to end the paralyzing disease. Rotary members in Siloam Springs are among millions reaching out on World Polio Day, Oct. 24, to raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio -- a vaccine preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

