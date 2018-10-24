SSRH announces Northwest Health Eye Clinic name change and new location

Northwest Health Eye Clinic -- formerly Legacy Eye Center -- recently opened in a newly renovated and expanded office space. The clinic remains in the same building at 500 South Mount Olive Street, but is now in Suite 100 and conveniently located at the front entrance. Changing the name clarifies the affiliation with the Northwest Health network and the enhanced ability to access more advanced services.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.