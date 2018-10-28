City board candidate forum: Recap

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Morgan Scholtz, Ward 4 candidate, right, answered a question during the city board candidate forum on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and took place at the Siloam Springs High School. Also pictured, from left, are David Allen, Ward 1 candidate; Mindy Hunt, Ward 1 candidate; Frank Johnson, Ward 3 incumbent; Marla Sappington, Ward 3 candidate; and Lisa Brosch, Ward 4 candidate.

Residents of Siloam Springs and Benton County gathered at Siloam Springs High School on Tuesday night for Q&A-style forum that consisted of candidates running for office at the state and local level.