Clark scores four in Golden Eagles' win
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Senior Ashby Clark became just the fourth player in program history to score four goals in a single match, and he did it in improbable fashion, as the John Brown University men's soccer team took Texas Wesleyan to task, posting a 4-1 win on Thursday evening at Alumni Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.