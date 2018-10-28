Correction

A caption under the photo titled "Bellomy presents Kind at Heart Ministry," in the Oct. 21 edition of Siloam Sunday misidentified the founder and director of Kind at Heart Ministry as Wayne Mays. The actual founder and director of the organization is Pastor Wayne Thomas. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

