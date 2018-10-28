D87 candidate forum: Five memorable moments

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Republican incumbent Robin Lundstrum, left, and Democratic candidate Kelly Scott Unger spoke during the District 87 State Representative candidate forum sponsored by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The 2018 midterm elections are officially underway, and in an effort to help voters make an informed decision, a forum was held on Tuesday night at Siloam Springs High School that attracted not only Siloam Springs residents, but numerous residents from various parts of Benton County as well.