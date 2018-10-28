Oklahoma Union edges by Colcord
Sunday, October 28, 2018
COLCORD, Okla. -- Oklahoma Union scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a two-touchdown lead and the Cougars held on for a 20-16 victory on Friday to spoil senior night at Colcord.
