Texas Wesleyan downs JBU, claims SAC crown

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown defender Hannah Sweaney battles Texas Wesleyan's Katelynn Teufel for the ball during Thursday's match at Alumni Field.

Tameir Grosvenor netted the match's only goal in the fourth minute, and Texas Wesleyan claimed the 2018 Sooner Athletic Conference women's soccer regular season title on Thursday night at Alumni Field with a 1-0 win over the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team.