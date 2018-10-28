Texas Wesleyan downs JBU, claims SAC crown
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Tameir Grosvenor netted the match's only goal in the fourth minute, and Texas Wesleyan claimed the 2018 Sooner Athletic Conference women's soccer regular season title on Thursday night at Alumni Field with a 1-0 win over the No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team.
