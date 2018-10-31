Annual tradition to celebrate local businesses
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Main Street Siloam Springs' 32nd annual Holiday Open House will take place downtown on Sunday, a tradition meant to kick off the Christmas shopping season as well as celebrate the contributions of local businesses to the community.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.