First Baptist Church of Siloam to celebrate 150th anniversary
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend with a bonfire and cookout on Saturday night and a special church service on Sunday.
