Haid recognized for poultry service

n He was namied chairman emeritus of the Poultry Protein & Fat Council Board of Directors.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Photo submitted John Haid of Siloam Springs, right, was presented with an award naming him chairman emeritus of the Poultry Protein &amp; Fat Council Board of Directors by current chairman Johnathan Green on Oct. 4.
John Haid of Siloam Springs recently named chairman emeritus of the Poultry Protein &amp; Fat Council Board of Directors for his more than 50 years of service to the poultry industry.

