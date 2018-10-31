JBU women rack up 10-0 victory

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information The John Brown University women's soccer team's seniors were honored on Saturday. From left are, assistant coach Adrienne Kennedy, Hannah Sweaney, Jastin Redman, Annika Bos Pollard, Melody Hagen, Aspen Carpenter, Anna Brown and head coach Kathleen Paulsen.

The No. 7 John Brown University women's soccer team raked up a season-high in goals and locked up the fourth seed in next week's Sooner Athletic tournament with a 10-0 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.