Mayo Clinic, Northwest Health celebrate partnership

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Dr. David Hayes, medical director for Mayo Clinic Care Network; Dr. Ranga Balasekaran, gastroenterologist for Northwest Gastroenterology in Springdale; and Dr. Scott Musick, family practitioner at Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek in Bentonville, participated in a panel discussion during a seminar celebrating the partnership between Northwest Health and Mayo Clinic.

SPRINGDALE -- Mayo Clinic and Northwest Health -- which has five hospitals in Northwest Arkansas, including Siloam Springs Regional Hospital -- celebrated the success of their partnership during a luncheon in Springdale on Monday.