Middle School Adopters chili supper and silent auction Thursday

The Siloam Springs Middle School Adopters group will host its annual fundraiser for the school -- a chili supper and silent auction -- from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Siloam Springs Middle School Cafeteria, located at 600 S. Dogwood St.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.