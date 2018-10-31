Middle School Adopters chili supper and silent auction Thursday
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
The Siloam Springs Middle School Adopters group will host its annual fundraiser for the school -- a chili supper and silent auction -- from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Siloam Springs Middle School Cafeteria, located at 600 S. Dogwood St.
