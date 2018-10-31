Panthers' only goal is to win
Originally published October 31, 2018 at 9:48 a.m., updated October 31, 2018 at 10:23 a.m.
Siloam Springs' football team isn't paying attention to the scenarios this week. Just the results. The Panthers host Russellville for senior night at Panther Stadium on Friday in a game that will help determine the final No. 3, 4 and 5 playoff seeds from the 6A-West Conference.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.