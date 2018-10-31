Panthers' only goal is to win

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Jackson Norberg returns a kickoff against El Dorado on Oct. 19 at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs' football team isn't paying attention to the scenarios this week. Just the results. The Panthers host Russellville for senior night at Panther Stadium on Friday in a game that will help determine the final No. 3, 4 and 5 playoff seeds from the 6A-West Conference.