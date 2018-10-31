Tamara Lane benefit planned for Saturday
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A benefit dinner and pie auction for Southside Elementary School Principal Tamara Lane is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
