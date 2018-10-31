The horrors of liberalism
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
I came across a post on FarceBook from a local candidate in this year's election. She expressed her fear of liberalism "flowing through our town." The only thing I see flowing in our town when I look out my downtown window is traffic and rain. More importantly, what does one have to fear from "liberalism" or, more specifically, "liberals?"
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.