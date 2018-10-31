The horrors of liberalism

The "caravan" of anywhere from 7,000 to 14,000 illegals from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico head for the U.S. Border

I came across a post on FarceBook from a local candidate in this year's election. She expressed her fear of liberalism "flowing through our town." The only thing I see flowing in our town when I look out my downtown window is traffic and rain. More importantly, what does one have to fear from "liberalism" or, more specifically, "liberals?"