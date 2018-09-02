A synopsis of Tuesday's city board meeting
Sunday, September 2, 2018
The city board will hold their first meeting of September on Tuesday night to engage in deliberation over a number of issues on their agenda. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will also be an update regarding the relocation of the rodeo grounds beginning at 6:00 p.m. Both will take place at City Hall and are open to the public.
