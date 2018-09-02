JBU men rally for victory
Sunday, September 2, 2018
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. -- After falling behind for the first time this season, the John Brown University men's soccer team used two goals, including freshman Micah Herrmann's first-career collegiate tally, in the second half to escape Thresher Stadium with a 2-1 win over Bethel (Kan.) on Tuesday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.