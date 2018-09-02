JBU men rally for victory

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. -- After falling behind for the first time this season, the John Brown University men's soccer team used two goals, including freshman Micah Herrmann's first-career collegiate tally, in the second half to escape Thresher Stadium with a 2-1 win over Bethel (Kan.) on Tuesday afternoon.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.