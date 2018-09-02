Tennis teams fall at Russellville
Sunday, September 2, 2018
The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed in a 5A-West Conference match at Russellville on Tuesday. The Cyclones won five of the eight boys matches, while the Lady Cyclones took five of nine in the girls match.
