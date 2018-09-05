Sagittarius visible in September night sky

September is a transition period for the night sky as the constellations for summer change into those that can be seen in fall and winter. For example, September is about the last good month to find a dark site where you can easily see the Milky Way. I had a chance to visit my brother in California for a brief time and we went to a very dark site in the desert -- the Milky Way was outstanding! But ... I could see that in September and October, the Earth will move along its orbit in such a way that seeing our galaxy edge on will soon not be possible in the evening. The constellations of winter are coming.

