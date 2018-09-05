What happens when we die?
Answers from the Bible
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
What happens when we die? People have many opinions on the subject, but God's Word, the Bible, teaches that "it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment" (Hebrews 9:27).
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.