No. 6 Fire cool off JBU women
Thursday, September 6, 2018
After taking a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, the No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer team saw No. 6 Southeastern (Fla.) score three unanswered as the visiting Fire grabbed a 3-1 victory at Alumni Field on Saturday night.
