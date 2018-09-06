Natalie Howard/JBU Sports Information John Brown's Katherine Harr and Southeastern (Fla.) midfielder Bania Duran go after a loose ball during Saturday's women's soccer match at Alumni Field. Southeastern rallied to beat JBU 3-1 to hand the Golden Eagles their first loss.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, the No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer team saw No. 6 Southeastern (Fla.) score three unanswered as the visiting Fire grabbed a 3-1 victory at Alumni Field on Saturday night.