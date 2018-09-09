Colcord shuts out Westville; Kansas blanks Ketchum
Sunday, September 9, 2018
COLCORD, Okla. -- Blake Gonzales scored three touchdowns and Aidan Parker added two scores as Colcord blanked Westville 42-0 at Hornet Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.