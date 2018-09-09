JBU volleyball rallies for victory at MACU

Photo submitted John Brown's Jessica Meyer and Taylor Glover go up for a block during Friday's match at Mid-America Christian. JBU defeated MACU 3-2.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Facing a 2-1 deficit, the John Brown University volleyball team combined to hit .291 through sets four and five, launching the Golden Eagles to a 3-2 (25-27, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 15-10) win over Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Friday night inside the Gaulke Activity Center.