Kickball game hosted in honor of India Lewis
Sunday, September 9, 2018
The India Lewis Contribution Fund will host a kickball game to honor Lewis and raise awareness for cancer and youth sports at 11 a.m. Sept. 22, at James Butts Baseball Park in Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.