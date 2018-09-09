Planning Commission to consider landscaping code changes
Sunday, September 9, 2018
The planning and zoning commission will consider approving changes to the city's landscaping regulations on Tuesday night that will offer incentives to developers who use environmentally sustainable practices and make some current environmental standards more stringent.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.