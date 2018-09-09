Special Olympics donation
Sunday, September 9, 2018
Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Casey's General Store in Siloam Springs presented a $6,014 check to Special Olympics Arkansas on Friday. Casey's General Stores throughout Arkansas helped raise $50,021 to support Special Olympics Arkansas in June. Store 3234 in Siloam Springs was the top fundraiser for the 2018 campaign in Arkansas. The store, in partnership with Coca-Cola, sold $1 pin-ups with proceeds donated to Special Olympics. A 44 oz. cup with a photo of law enforcement and athletes was also created to raise awareness and promote the partnership. More than 15,000 athletes in Arkansas will benefit from the statewide promotion, according to a press release. Pictured are Amanda Whitley, Special Olympics Arkansas coordinator; Randi Toto, store manager; Linda Dutton, store employee; Melanie Lynn Gutierrez, Special Olympics athlete; Robert Brown, store employee; James Hodge, Special Olympics athlete; and DeAndra Strickland, community relations officer for the Siloam Springs Police Department.
