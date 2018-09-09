Therapy dog to visit the library
Reading to an animal can help children increase their skills and confidence.
Sunday, September 9, 2018
Children who visit the Siloam Springs Public Library will get a chance to read to a very kind and patient audience -- Dusty the therapy dog.
