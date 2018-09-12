City to celebrate dog park's grand-opening
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Residents are invited to join city officials, Main Street Siloam Springs and Simmons Foods at Bob Henry Park on Saturday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the Tails and Trails Dog Park.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.